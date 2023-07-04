Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire, US condemns act

This is the second such attack on the consulate in five months

In the second such incident in five months, the Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly attacked by Khalistani supporters on Sunday (July 3).

According to local news channel Diya TV, the attackers set the consulate building on fire between 1.30 and 2.30 am on Sunday morning. While no casualties were reported, the fire was immediately doused by the San Francisco Department, reports said.

“The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no staffers were harmed. Local, state and federal authorities have been notified,” the channel said. The outlet also posted a video of the arson attack. A poster being shared on social media says that a “Khalistan Freedom Rally” will be organised on July 8 that will start in Berkeley, California and end at the Indian embassy in San Francisco.

Also read: After London, Khalistan supporters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted on Twitter, also showed the act of arson at San Francisco consulate. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

The US strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a “criminal offense”.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence,” Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted on Monday.

Pro-Khalistani supporters in March had attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The protesters had barged into the consulate past the makeshift security barriers and installed Khalistani flags inside the premises.

Also read: NIA takes over investigation into attacks on Indian Missions by Khalistanis in US, Canada

The attack came in retaliation to the Indian government’s hunt for pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who then was on the run.