Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal’s Tawang sector, ‘minor injuries’ on both sides

India and Chinese troops clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on Friday before disengaging, government sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, the confrontation led to “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.” However, they “immediately disengaged from the area,” the sources added.

Soldiers of China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) reportedly approached the LAC at Yangtse, which Indian Army personnel contested in a “firm and resolute manner.”

The Indian commander in the area “held a flag meeting with his counterpart” to discuss the issue following structured mechanisms to “restore peace and tranquillity,” reported news agency ANI, citing unnamed sources. An official statement on the incident is still awaited.

This is the first clash between Indian and Chinese troops after the deadly Galwan Valley face-off in eastern Ladakh in 2020, when around 25 Indian soldiers and some 40 Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

(With agency inputs)