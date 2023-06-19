Indian Americans in US bask in ‘Modi Mania’ ahead of PM’s state visit

Indians at New York City share their excitement over the upcoming visit of PM Modi to the US, while asserting that he has not only enhanced the country’s international profile but has reached out to diaspora Indians like no prime minister

If a mood of happiness and excitement has gripped a large chunk of Indian Americans ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, Vijay Sharma’s restaurant, in the heart of New York City pulsating, is feeding that appetite.

He is one of the hundreds of Indian Americans who plan to give the prime minister a grand welcome at iconic locations across 20 US cities and have organised unity marches in his honour.

An engineer by profession and restaurateur by passion, Sharma and his wife Suman Lata speak gushingly about how Indian Americans like them have grown more confident and prouder of their identity as Modi has worked to “enhance India’s global image”.

“Modi is leading a Yoga session in a global body like United Nations here. Isn’t this good,” he asks.

Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the UN Headquarters in New York on the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The programme is part of Modi’s four-day state visit to the US, starting June 21. US President Joe Biden and Frist Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. Modi is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, he will address a gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

At one of the tables at Sharma’s restaurant India at Times Square is Dinesh Bohra, an Indian holidaying in the US.

Bohra lets any other diner at the 80-seater restaurant, which serves a variety of Indian food, who would care to listen that he has postponed his flight back home by three days as he is trying to get a by-invitation-only seat at the June 23 community event in Washington DC.

“I want to be a witness to it,” he says, munching on his snacks at the mid-range restaurant in Times Square, the most-touristy spot in New York, popularly known as the Big Apple.

Bohra asserts that it is destiny which has brought Modi to power so that a lot of good could be done to India.

Foram Shah, his companion and who works with the travel industry compares Modi with king Ashoka and claims that he inspires her like a “father figure”.

Shashi Singh, who has been working as an engineer in the US for over a decade, says it is not about the BJP and the Congress or “for that matter any political party”.

Modi as prime minister represents the country and they are happy as he has been working his best to do good to India, he says.

“Everyone will tell you that India is being talked about like never before. And it makes us happy,” he says.

As one runs into people of Indian origin people at different places, a few different voices also emerge.

‘Modi like no other leader’

Vijay Desai, a businessman, laments the “slow pace” of execution of projects in India, while a young student studying in New Jersey, who does not wish to be named, says the prime minister has indeed enhanced the country’s international profile but not enough quality jobs are being created back home.

However, a large number of Indian Americans credit Modi for reaching out to them like no other leader.

Sharma keenly underscores his passion for his identity and notes that their other restaurant, ‘Curry India’, also in Times Square, is the oldest eatery in the United States serving Indian food dating back over 100 years even though its name and owners have changed.

“I have always had this feeling about where I have come from. Under Modi, it has surged,” he says.

Prime Minister is arriving in the country on his first state visit during which he will hold extensive talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, a first for any Indian prime minister.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

