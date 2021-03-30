Indian American couple give ₹1 crore to boost healthcare in Bihar, Jharkhand

PRAN (Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk) is an endeavour established by like-minded Indian-American physicians, who want to offer free and effective healthcare services across states

An Indian American couple, Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia have come forward to make a massive donation of over ₹1 crore ($150,000) to boost healthcare facilities for the underprivileged in the two states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

This announcement was made by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) on Monday.

This donation towards bringing change in these underdeveloped areas, where healthcare services are notoriously inadequate, has been routed through the Association’s PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative. PRAN (Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk) is an endeavour established by like-minded Indian-American physicians, who want to bring accessible and effective healthcare across states, which sorely lack hospitals and good medical care.

In fact, these doctors, who aim to provide free healthcare services, have even set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, which offers free healthcare services.

With this donation, BJANA expects to achieve their goals and realise their mission to provide free healthcare in underprivileged rural parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. BJANA president, Avinash Gupta told the media that this large donation to BJANA is a “testament” to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home, said media reports.

Bhatia, an alumnus from NIT, Patna is a successful businessman from Texas, and he has made this donation through the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation to BJANA.