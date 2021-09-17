India vaccinates record 2 crore people on PM Modi’s birthday

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month

India set a new record by administering more than two crore COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, September17, which also happens to be the birthday of PM Narendra Modi.

According to the data from CoWIN portal, the number of doses administered in the country on Friday reached 2,00,41,136 at 5:10pm. The total number of doses administered in the country has crossed 78.68 crore.

“#VaccineSeva A gift to the Prime Minister on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. On the eve of Prime minister @NarendraModi ji’s birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month. The daily vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

Mandaviya called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Thursday on Modi’s birthday, saying that it would be ‘the perfect gift for him.’ The BJP had also asked its members across the country to help in vaccinating a large number of people on the PM’s birthday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses, and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. India crossed the 60-crore mark in the next 19 days, and then it crossed 70 crore in just 13 days. The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.