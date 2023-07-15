India, UAE ink pact to promote use of rupee, dirham in cross-border transactions

The two MoUs are aimed at facilitating seamless cross-border transactions and payments and foster greater economic cooperation between the two countries, said Reserve Bank of India in a statement

In a historic development, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday (July 15) signed two agreements in Abu Dhabi to establish a framework for cross-border transactions in local currencies and interlinking of payment and messaging systems.

Advertisement

The agreements were exchanged between the governors of the two central banks in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the RBI said in a statement issued in Mumbai.

The MoUs are for establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies viz. the Indian rupee (INR) and the UAE dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems. India has been promoting cross-border transactions in local currencies to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

Also read: Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit, to meet President Al Nahyan

Economic cooperation



“The two MoUs are aimed at facilitating seamless cross-border transactions and payments and foster greater economic cooperation between the two countries,” the RBI said.

The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and UAE aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) to promote the use of INR and AED bilaterally.

This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler. https://t.co/nuoQbUIFq6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

The central bank said that the MoU covers all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions. “Creation of the LCSS would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, which in turn would enable the development of an INR–AED foreign exchange market. This arrangement would also promote investments and remittances between the two countries,” the RBI added in its statement. The use of local currencies would optimise transaction costs and settlement time for transactions, including for remittances from Indians residing in UAE.

Also read: Sri Lanka wants to use the Indian rupee as much as US dollar: President

Convenient fund transfer

Regarding the undertaking on Payments and Messaging Systems, the RBI said that the two central banks agreed to cooperate on linking their Fast Payment Systems (FPSs), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India with Instant Payment Platform (IPP) of UAE, linking the respective Card Switches (RuPay switch and UAESWITCH), and exploring the linking of payments messaging systems – Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) of India with the messaging system in the UAE.

“The UPI–IPP linkage will enable the users in either country to make fast, convenient, safe and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers,” the RBI said. Further, the linking of Card Switches will facilitate mutual acceptance of domestic cards and processing of card transactions. The linkage of messaging systems will facilitate bilateral financial messaging between the two countries.

(With agency inputs)