India to become No.1 manufacturer of electric vehicles soon: Gadkari

Lithium-ion batteries, the mainstay of EVs, would be made completely in India in the coming six months, the Union minister said

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is confident that India will very soon become the number one manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV) in the world.

Gadkari said that lithium-ion batteries, the mainstay of EVs, would be made completely in India in the coming six months. He was speaking at the virtual summit of Amazon’s Smbhav Summit.

Currently, price is a deterrent in the promotion of electric vehicles, which are a good alternative in the present scenario where petrol/diesel prices are going through the roof. Gadkari said the cost of electric vehicles will definitely come down in the next two years, making them competitive in the vehicle market dominated by combustion engine models.

Advertisement

Also read: Transition to BS-VI may see little gain for auto makers

“The quality of EVs made in India should be of international standard. Only then will we be counted as the number one electric vehicle (EV) maker in the world. I am confident we can do that because all reputed auto brands are present in India,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said the Centre is keen on launching hydrogen fuel powered vehicles to reduce dependence on fossil fuel powered vehicles, which cause air pollution. The hydrogen fuel technology uses chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen to generate electrical energy.

The Union government wants automobile manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in the country and that he is in the final stages of discussion with manufacturers in India. “The Indian automobile industry should become the world’s manufacturing base. On its part, the Centre is encouraging the use of ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, electric and hydrogen fuel cell,” he added.

On the need to cut country’s crude oil import, Gadkari said India imports Rs 8 lakh crore worth of crude oil, which will double in the coming 5 years. “Such high imports of crude oil will have a big effect on our economy. Therefore, it is important to look at efficient and alternative mode of energy. I see electric vehicle as the best option,” said the Union Minister.