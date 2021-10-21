India marks vaccination milestone by lighting up 100 monuments in Tricolour

The monuments were illuminated also as a mark of respect and gratitude to the corona warriors.

India on Thursday celebrated the milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccine doses in one of the world’s largest and fastest inoculation drives by lighting up 100 monuments in tricolour across the nation.

The Archaeological Survey of India under the ministry of culture illuminated the monuments also as a mark of respect and gratitude to the corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the pandemic.

From the Qutub Minar in Delhi to the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, Konark temple, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, as well as Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira in Gujarat – all stood bathed in the colours of the national flag.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the vaccination feat reached in about nine months since the start of the drive on January 16, as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

A series of events have further been lined up for the occasion. According to PTI, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort. The largest khadi tricolour in India, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort.

