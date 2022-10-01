India leads in Multi-Factor Authentication adoption, finds report

Remote workers account for more than 68 per cent of MFA usage, followed by 52 per cent privileged users, says the Thales Access Management Index 2022

India has the highest growth rate when it comes to Multi-Factor authentication (MFA) adoption and usage, as per a new cyber security report. MFA is a layered security system that requires users to use a combination of two or more credentials to log in using methods such as a PIN, password or OTP.

According to the Thales Access Management Index 2022 conducted by the research firm 451 research, India recorded a 19 per cent point rise, bringing MFA usage to 66 per cent compared to the global average of 56 per cent. It is followed by Singapore with a 17 per cent point increase and the UAE with a 10 per cent point increase.

Growing in confidence

After two years of the pandemic, confidence in addressing certain security risks and threats arising from hybrid and remote work has improved among businesses and organizations around the world and in India, the Thales report says. The report’s findings suggest that while firms remain concerned about the security risks of remote work, those concerns seem to be less severe now.

When it comes to secure access to applications, data, and systems, 84 per cent IT professionals worldwide this year said they have some degree of confidence in their current user access security systems, compared to 56 per cent in 2021. In addition, 60 per cent said this year they were highly confident compared to just 22 per cent last year.

Global MFA usage

Comparing global MFA usage, remote workers account for more than 68 per cent followed by 52 per cent privileged users. The Thales survey also asked companies about deployment plans for new access security technologies. The study revealed that more than 45 per cent of total respondents were in favour compared to just 41 per cent last year. According to the survey, the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on cloud-based access management as well, with adoption rising to 45 per cent from 41 per cent last year.

The survey inquired about direct impacts that the pandemic and remote work had on deployment plans for new access security technologies and the responses revealed a six-percentage-point global increase in plans to deploy stand-alone MFA, up from 31 per cent in 2021.