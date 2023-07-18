India, France to jointly develop new-gen military ware

The agreement is part of a long-term roadmap unveiled during PM Modi’s visit to Paris

India and France have agreed to develop new-generation military equipment as part of a long-term roadmap unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday (July 18).

At a media briefing in Delhi, the envoy described the visit as a reflection of “trust and strong partnership” between the two countries.

Earlier, India and France had announced that they will extend their “ground-breaking” defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine and also an engine for the Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) being designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

PM Modi had been on a two-day visit to France last week to boost bilateral ties.

