India and China agree to move back troops from Gogra Heights

India and China have agreed to move back troops from Gogra Heights in eastern Ladakh. The two sides had deployed their troops against each other in the region in May 2020.

Sources said India and China agreed to disengage troops in the region during the 12th corps commander-level talks on Saturday. The nine-hour meeting was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The last disengagement agreement between the two sides took place nearly six months ago when India and China agreed to move back troops from Pangong Lake area. The disengagement in the Gogra Heights had been pending since then.

The sources said the follow-up actions on Saturday’s agreement are expected “in the near future”.

The 12th round of meeting was held following talks between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers on July 14 and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs meeting on June 25.

The two sides also noted that the 12th corps commander-level meet was “constructive”, which further “enhanced mutual understanding”.

“They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations. The two sides also agreed that in the interim, they would continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity”, a source said.