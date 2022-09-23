India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant over ‘hate crimes’

MEA said Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites

India on Friday (September 23) asked its nationals and students in Canada to “exercise due caution and remain vigilant” as there has been a sharp increase in incidents of “hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities” in that country.

The Indian government issued an advisory and said it has taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities.

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Also read: Indian student caught in shooting rampage in Canada succumbs to injuries

Advertisement

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it added.

Further, the statement said, “In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

It said Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

Also read: Canada’s new permits let PG students work for 18 more months

Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, the MEA said.

On Thursday, India had reacted sharply to the “so-called Khalistan referendum” in Canada, saying it was “deeply objectionable” that such a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

Also read: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto

“You are all aware of the violence in this regard,” Bagchi said and described the “so-called Khalistan referendum” as a “farcical exercise”.

Bagchi said the government of Canada has reiterated they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in that country.

Canadian authorities’ scant efforts to stop the “so-called referendum” seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.

(With agency inputs)