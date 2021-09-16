Income tax sleuths knock on actor Sonu Sood’s doors; Twitterati slams ‘survey’

The actor has been earning accolades since the COVID pandemic began for charity work such as helping migrants and people in medical crises.

Updated 7:31 PM, 16 September, 2021
The IT team has surveyed at least six properties linked to Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood got a call from income tax (IT) officials at his Mumbai home on Thursday morning, after the team surveyed his office on Wednesday night.

The officials are reportedly probing a Lucknow-based real estate company’s property deal with Sood, who has been earning accolades since the COVID pandemic began for charity work such as helping migrants and people in medical crises.

During last year’s sudden lockdown, the actor had arranged special flights home for stranded migrants and organised oxygen for COVID patients in the second wave this year. The 48-year-old actor also recently made news for becoming the brand ambassador for Delhi’s AAP government’s mentorship programme for school students.

On Wednesday, the IT team surveyed at least six properties linked to Sood in Mumbai and Lucknow, over alleged tampering in the book of accounts.

Twitterati, Sood’s fans, and people in the AAP slammed the IT department’s action on the actor, calling him an easy target, and the IT operation a witch-hunt and politically motivated.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended support for the actor on Twitter, while party leader Raghav Chadha slammed the Modi government. AAP MLA Atishi released a video criticising the IT survey as well.

A report in NDTV quoted sources as saying: “A recent deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal.”

