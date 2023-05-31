In pursuit of PFI trainer Yakoob, NIA raids in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar

A few days ago, Yakoob had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, the agency said

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwari Sharif case. The agency is seeking to capture a PFI trainer, Yakoob, who is alleged to have conducted training sessions for PFI cadres and had received arms and ammunition to carry out a targeted execution.

A few days ago, Yakoob had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, the agency said.

The NIA searched 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district early on Wednesday (May 31), sources said.

Houses, offices, and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned PFI were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur, and Bantwal.

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.

