In poll-bound Uttarakhand, BJP picks Pushkar Dhami, third CM in four months

The 45-year-old is an MLA from the Khatima Assembly constituency in the hill state's Udham Singh Nagar district

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami, an MLA from the Khatima assembly constituency in the hill state’s Udham Singh Nagar district, is the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Saturday that Dhami would succeed Tirath Singh Rawat, who stepped down from the post on Friday.

Dhami was elected after a BJP legislature party meeting in Dehradun, which was chaired by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. According to reports, the Dhami has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet.

Advertisement

“My party has appointed a common worker, the son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh, to serve the state. We’ll work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others in a short time,” Dhami told news agency ANI, after being elected to the CM’s post.

Earlier report:

BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months. Ending days of speculation about a change of guard in the state, Rawat handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya past 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday.

Rawat was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, including Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, when he went to the Raj Bhawan.

Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 after he was similarly asked by the party to step down. Interacting with reporters at his official residence after returning from the Raj Bhawan, Tirath Singh Rawat said he had submitted his resignation to the governor.

Also read: Women ‘rip apart’ U’khand CM’s jeans comment with Twitter pics

“I thought it was appropriate to resign as the state was facing a constitutional crisis under the provisions of section 151(A) and 164 of the Representation of People Act,” he said.

The Constitution required Rawat, who is an MP from Pauri Garhwal, to get elected as a member of the state assembly within six months of his induction as the chief minister.

But there seemed an increasing uncertainty over the election commission holding bypolls for the two seats in the state when there is less than a year to go for the assembly elections.

“I want to thank the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, and a host of other senior leaders for assigning me key responsibilities as the state unit president, a Lok Sabha MP and the chief minister of the state.”

When reporters told him that the constitutional crisis could have been avoided if he had contested from Salt in a bypoll held in April, Rawat said he could not do so as he had tested COVID positive at the time.

Also read: Love jihad not a big problem in Uttarakhand, says CM Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat had emerged as the surprise choice of the party for the top job belying all speculation when Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced in March this year. Trivendra Singh Rawat’s name has been recommended by a section of party leaders who feel there is less than a year to go for the next assembly polls and instead of gambling on a new candidate it will be safe to reinstate Trivendra Singh Rawat as he has the experience of being at the helm.