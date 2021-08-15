In Independence Day speech, PM urges can-do generation to take India forward

The PM has also listed out achievements of his government in the speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, expressing hope that the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will infuse new energy in the country.

Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said this is a “can-do generation” which can achieve every goal.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort. Watch. https://t.co/wEX5viCIVs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021



India is commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!” Modi tweeted.

After hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort, Modi addressed the nation. Modi said he is not a soothsayer but believes in action.

Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said, “This is a Can-Do Generation and it can achieve every goal.”

The prime minister said he has full faith in the sisters and daughters, the farmers and the professionals of the country.

Stating that no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st-century dreams and aspirations, Modi said, “Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation first.”

Key points from Modi’s Independence Day address:

