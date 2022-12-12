In a first, Navy to recruit women Marcos for Special Forces: Report

Officials said that women in the navy can opt for Special Forces if they choose and meet the criteria. The option will also be available for the 3,000 Agniveers who will join service from next year

In a historic move, Indian Navy will soon allow women to join its elite Special Forces under which they can serve as Marcos (marine commandos) for the first time in any of the three military wings, Hindustan Times reported quoting sources familiar with the decision.

The Special Forces recruit the sturdiest soldiers of the army, the navy and the air force, and volunteers are subject to backbreaking training and a tight schedule to make them ready for swift offensives. The Marcos are trained for missions in sea, air and land.

“Women in the navy can now become marine commands (Marcos) if they choose to and meet the criteria. It’s truly a watershed in India’s military history. But no one is directly assigned to special forces unit. People have to volunteer for it,” one of the official told HT.

Another official said that besides men and women in the Indian Navy, the option to volunteer for the special forces will also be available for Agniveers from next year.

Marcos are capable of conducting secret offensives against enemy warships, offshore installations and specialized diving operations besides surveillance and reconnaissance missions. They are also trained in hand-to-hand combat and can fight off terrorists in water.

“From special operations to flying to warship duties, no wing of the navy now bars women. It has transformed itself into a fully gender-neutral force If you have what it takes, there’s no dearth of opportunities,” another official told HT.

The Indian Navy for the first time would be inducting women in the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre.

The navy’s recent decision also may find takes in its first batch of 3,000 Agniveers (including 341 women) who are currently being trained at Odisha’s INS Chilika.