Indian Air Force probes drone attacks at airport in Jammu

Though the explosion did not cause any damage to any equipment, two IAF personnel received “minor” injuries.

In what is being described as the first such attack in India, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were dropped from a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu, as per multiple reports.

Though the explosion did not cause any damage to any equipment, two IAF personnel received “minor” injuries.

The IAF is probing the attack, reports said.

Advertisement

Multiple reports have indicated that it’s a terror attack from across the border. The use of drones is an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot, as per initial probe suggests, News18 has reported.

In a Twitter post, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said two “low-intensity explosions” were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of the Jammu air force station and one of them caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. “There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” it said.

The people cited above said all angles, including the possible involvement of terror networks in the explosions, are being probed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to higher officials regarding the incident.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding todays incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation,” it tweeted. (sic) The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from Saturday.

Sources said all angles on what triggered the attack are being probed.