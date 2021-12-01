‘I’m seen as a variant of the virus’: After Munawar, Kunal Kamra’s shows canned

The cancellation comes just days after another stand-up, Munawar Faruqui, was denied permission to perform in the city

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday said his stand-up shows in Bengaluru scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled due to threats.

The cancellation of Kamra’s shows comes just days after another stand-up, Munawar Faruqui, was denied permission to perform in the city with the police calling him a “controversial figure”.

Kamra, a fierce critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, posted a sarcastic statement on Twitter to inform his followers and detractors about the cancellations of his shows.

“Hello Bangalore people. I’m happy to inform that my shows in Bangalore which were scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled. They’ve been cancelled for two reasons,” he wrote.

“Firstly, we didn’t get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now,” he said.

“For those on Twitter that have been wondering how ‘A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy’ we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality.

“Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era,” he said.

The comedian then listed a five-step guide to getting a show canceclled.

“If they use this method & a show is not cancelled I’ll give up being a stand-up comedian. Step no 1 – Inform police that there could be violence. Step no 2 – Inform venue owner there could be violence. Step no 3 – Inform artist that if he/she/they will be coming there will surely be violence. Step no 4 – Remind the venue of what could happen if the artist manages to do a show despite the threats.

“Step no 5 – Be ready with celebration memes that show your victory and togetherness in missing the point. You can also apply this formula to an artist that you don’t agree with, you don’t find funny or don’t like their art…”