If a girl can choose PM at 18, why not a partner? asks Asaduddin Owaisi

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday took a dig at the BJP-led central government, asking that if a girl can choose the prime minister at the age of 18, then why not a partner.

“This is a very good example of the paternalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. At the age of 18, an Indian citizen can sign contracts, start businesses, choose prime ministers and elect MPs and MLAs. I am of the opinion that the 21 age limit for boys should be reduced to 18,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to Owaisi, men and women should be allowed to get married at 18 – the age at which they can choose lawmakers and are treated as adults by law for all other purposes.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief further suggested that the age to contest Assembly elections should be 21 years, and alleged that the central government had not done anything for the uplift of women.

In contrast, Modi govt acts like a Mohalla Uncle. Deciding what we eat, who/when we marry, what God we worship, etc Ironically, govt proposes 18 as age of consent in Data Bill. If 18-year olds can choose how their data is used, why can’t they choose their life partners? 11/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 17, 2021

Men & women are treated as adults at 18 for most critical things. Why is marriage any different? The legal age is not really a criteria; the essential goal must be to ensure education, economic progress & human development 9/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 17, 2021

“In India, child marriage has gone down not because of criminal law but it is because of education and bit of economic progress. Despite that, the government tell us that nearly 12 million children are getting married before the age of 18. This government has not done anything for the uplift of women. Women participation in the workforce which was 26 per cent in 2005, came down to 16 per cent in 2020,” he said.

He pointed out that in many US states marriage is allowed after age 14, and in Britain and Canada, one can marry aged 16.

“In the Data Protection Bill, you have the right to share data but you can’t choose a partner. What kind of logic is this?” he asked, explaining “that’s why I feel that this is a wrong step”.

“In my view, at the age of 21 one should be given the right to contest Assembly elections. Even the Supreme Court has said now that privacy is a fundamental right. One can choose whom to marry, one can choose when to have a child. This government has not done anything substantial for the overall empowerment of women,” Owaisi reportedly said.