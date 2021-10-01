‘Idli on a stick’ has Twitter drooling in delight – and fuming

Anand Mahindra and Shashi Tharoor recently got talking about the innovative dish from Bengaluru, drawing the attention of Twitter users of all tastes.

When it comes to experimentation with food, when do you say stop? When is a dish creative and when, well just plain cringe-worthy?

It may well be a matter of taste, as recent food innovations circulating on social media show. Take a bite of this – idli on a stick, the maggie milkshake, Fanta omelette? Wait, what, are you gagging already, or drooling in anticipation?

The idli on a stick recently got Shashi Tharoor and Anand Mahindra tweeting, and apparently divided in opinion about the dish.

Business magnate Mahindra put out a picture of a plate of idlis on a stick with sambhar and coconut chutney on the side, looking for reactions on Twitter. The post accumulated 1731 retweets and 20.2K likes as his followers started posting about the innovative dish from Bengaluru.

Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor shared the post and seemed to like the idea of an idli on a stick. “Absurd but practical,” he tweeted.

The most interesting were the reactions of the twitterati, however, many of whom supported the creativity in the dish while many others screamed “nooo…”

Some pointed out how the idea would save the washing of hands, and how it was an easy to eat snack; many others called it “hideous” and spoke fondly of eating idlis with bare hands.

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

While we complain about the shape and the way we eat it, we must always know that this methodology saves some water by not having to wash our hands which we usually do after eating idly. — Gajesh (@gajeshkr) September 30, 2021

I don’t knw why so much hate on food,I found this very interesting infact it’ll reduce cost to wash spoons and the man power,on top of that you would have it by your hands also it doesn’t cause you anymore.. all this to understand just need a creative mind and willing fr change. — Vijay Jha (@vijayjha01) September 30, 2021

Isse 3 kaam Hal hote hai

1 haath gande nahi honge

2 paani bachega

3 hot and spicy ice cream khane wale ka Sapna pura ho jayega.

Jokes apart this will be great for saving water and unnecessary water littering outside shops…. — ravi kant srivastsva (@blue_arc) October 1, 2021

Dips!! Noo. Pouring sambar on top of idli and mashing it, sliding them on chutney and having with bare hands is divine 😇.. We would mash the idli like dialogue frm a tamil mov Soodhu kavvum “இத இட்லினு சொன்னா சட்னி கூட நம்பாது” 🍛 — சுகந்தன் 😷 (@suganthanmm) September 30, 2021

Sir, our ‘street food chefs’ using their creativity have already damaged the original masala dosa enough by adding what nots. I never thought the simplistic idli can be changed. This is hideous. South Indian food is to be had with hands, no cutlery. Five senses for food!! — Ra Van Joyce (@mowgli748) October 1, 2021

Certain things need to stay the same. It’s not Idli. That thing is cooked idli batter on a stick! For us Indians, food is an emotion too. We see, smell, touch and then feel food and we use our hand to eat food to complete the experience.

It’s a BIG NO! — Suchithra S (@SuchithraS) September 30, 2021

“Actually Idlis are also done in cups or a kind of cups made of leaf called ‘Kotte Kadubu’ in south Canara. So this is nothing new but the stick which is an accumulation of waste as it cannot be eaten by stick,” one user tweeted.

Another said: “Certain things need to stay the same. It’s not Idli. That thing is cooked idli batter on a stick! For us Indians, food is an emotion too. We see, smell, touch and then feel food and we use our hand to eat food to complete the experience. It’s a BIG NO!”

Bengaluru food stalls after seeing Surat egg making videos pic.twitter.com/fYljGBX5hc — Mukesh (@mikejava85) September 30, 2021

Door rahiye meri Idli se 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y41kzJXgGn — Abhishek Sharma (@Wo_Sharma_Ji) September 30, 2021

Sir Idli innovation was Yuck for me. Like this One. Maggie 👇 pls let the food/dish remain as in it is real taste, delicious. Don’t ruin them.

Your thought Sir???🙏🤭 pic.twitter.com/TlwlAXhCI5 — Rahul Saraswat 🇮🇳 (@rahulsaraswat77) September 30, 2021

Yet others began posting memes, and some put out more innovative foods such as – hold your breath – a pizza cone!

