I&B Ministry blocks Punjab Politics TV for alleged links with banned SFJ

Block order applies to media channel’s apps, website and social media accounts

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked the digital media resources — including apps, websites and social media accounts — of Punjab Politics TV, an entity based abroad. The Ministry said Punjab Politics TV has links with the outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The I&B Ministry further said Punjab Politics TV was trying to disturb public order amid the Assembly elections in the State. “Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV,” said a PIB statement on Tuesday.

Also read: Amarinder Singh: The gradual diminishing of a satrap

The statement further said the contents of the blocked apps, website and social media accounts have the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism. They were found to be “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order”, it added. “It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.”

Advertisement

In January 2019, the Centre banned the pro-Khalistani SFJ under the UAPA. The ban was challenged in court, but a UAPA tribunal subsequently upheld it the next year.

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged last week that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had links to Khalistani separatists. This led to allegations by the Congress and the BJP that Kejriwal and his party were being supported by SFJ.