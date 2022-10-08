IAF unveils new combat uniform on Air Force Day: All you need to know

The new pattern has been changed into something called “digital camouflage”. The uniform has pixelated designs and is all-terrain friendly.

A new pattern of combat uniform for Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel was unveiled on Saturday (October 8) in Chandigarh on Air Force Day.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

On the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari unveiled the new combat uniform, which is made in India, for air force personnel.

Also read: IAF to induct 3,000 Agniveers in December; to create new weapon system branch

Advertisement

The new pattern has been changed into something called “digital camouflage”. The uniform has pixelated designs and is all-terrain friendly.

Boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat

According to a News18 report, the uniform has been designed by the Air Force Standing Dress Committee. However, there were other reports that said the new uniform was designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The uniform has been created keeping border tensions, modified war mechanisms and extreme weather in mind. As per sources, the uniform can stand several extreme weather conditions. Some of the key elements of the new combat uniform are the combat t-shirt, field scale disruptive hat, combat bony hat, disruptive web belt, anklet combat boots, and a matching turban, the report said.

Also read: IAF rushes jets after bomb scare on Iran plane in Delhi airspace

“The colours and shades of the new IAF uniform will be a little different, more conducive to the air force’s working environment,” an IAF officer said.

“The idea is that people who operate in all environments, the air force is expected to operate. There is a huge variety in terms of mountainous region, deserts, snow-bound regions and these uniforms will help operate in these environments more effectively,” Wing Commander Ashish Moghe was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

“The new fatigues are made in India, bolstering the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda. A committee was formed to study different patterns and it was decided that a transition would be made from the old camouflage pattern to a digital pattern,” he added, according to the report.

Army’s new uniform

In January, the Indian Army too had switched to a new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern.

The Army uniform features a mix of colours including olive and earthen, and was designed taking into consideration aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

The new uniform was designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with NIFT. This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains. The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid.

IAF’s new combat uniform too is somewhat similar to the Army’s.

(With inputs from agencies)