IAF logs, SPG book under scrutiny in probe into Modi security breach

Official says panel will also seek to establish who took the call to take Modi by road to the rally site in Punjab

The committee investigating the security breach during Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab will study air force logs and the SPG’s Blue Book to establish the sequence of events that led to the prime minister getting stranded on a bridge for 15-20 minutes.

The five-person committee, appointed by the Supreme Court and headed by former judge Indu Malhotra, will also investigate if there was any criminal conspiracy.

Modi was stranded 10 kilometres from the Pakistan border while he was on his way to address a political rally in Ferozepur. He was scheduled to take a helicopter to the site, but bad weather forced him to take the road option.

“Indian Air Force logs will be scanned to see what reports were handed by them to the SPG and whether they had given security clearance for the chopper to fly PM from Bhatinda to rally site or if they had declined like is being projected,” NDTV quoted a National Investigation Agency official as saying.

According to the official, the panel will seek to establish who took the call to take Modi by road.

“The role of SPG and Punjab Police relating to inputs provided by Intelligence Bureau will be examined,” he said.

Earlier, the IB told the Ministry of Home Affairs that it had shared inputs with the Punjab government stating that “some sort of demonstration or agitation” could take place when PM was on his way to Hussainiwala.

On January 5 Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event.

The SC order came on the plea of an organisation named Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the security breach.