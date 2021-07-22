I-T conducts raids on Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar offices in ‘tax evasion’ case

The raids come months after the newspaper took a critical look at official claims during the pandemic as raging infections left people desperate for oxygen, hospital beds and vaccine

The Income Tax Department on Thursday (July 22) conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said, reports PTI.

They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country. While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials “are present” at half-a-dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.

A senior editor of Dainik Bhaskar told NDTV that raids were on at the group’s Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore offices.

One of the largest newspaper groups in the country, the Dainik Bhaskar was at the forefront of reporting on the scale of devastation in the second wave of COVID in April-May.

The paper came out with reports that took a critical look at official claims during the pandemic as raging infections left people desperate for oxygen, hospital beds and vaccine.

The reports revealed how bodies of COVID victims were floating in the Ganga and washing up on the banks in towns of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These bodies were apparently bundled off into the river because of the lack of means to cremate them. The reports also revealed that bodies were buried in shallow graves by the river in UP.

The New York Times had, a month ago, published Dainik Bhaskar editor Om Gaur’s op-ed on COVID deaths in India, titled: ‘The Ganges Is Returning the Dead. It Does Not Lie.’ The opinion piece was critical of the government’s handling of the coronavirus peak. The holiest of India’s rivers “became Exhibit A for the Modi administration’s failures and deceptions”, he wrote.