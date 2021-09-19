Hope you keep party’s interest ‘above all else’, Gehlot tweets to Amarinder

Rajasthan chief minister says Congress leadership only takes decisions based on feedback from MLAs and the public

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested his Congress colleague and former Punjab counterpart, Captain Amarinder Singh, to “continue working keeping the interest of the party above all else”.

In a tweet on the crisis in Punjab, Gehlot said the party leadership only takes decisions based on feedback from MLAs and the public.

“Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead,” Gehlot tweeted.

The Rajasthan CM’s tweet comes a day after Amarinder quit, saying he had been “humiliated thrice” and that the Congress is free to “appoint whoever they trust”.

“There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes… at the moment I am still in Congress,” he said.

“The high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party on the basis of feedback received from legislators and the general public. I also personally believe that the Congress president chooses the chief minister only after hearing many leaders,” Gehlot said. “In such times, the responsibility of all Congress leaders increases in the interest of the country. We have to rise above ourselves and think in the interest of the party and the country.”



Punjab is set to hold elections in a few months, and the new CM will have a lot of ground to cover in the run-up.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are possible names for the top post. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa are also in running.