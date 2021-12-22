Hint of rebellion in Uttarakhand Congress? It is time to rest, tweets Harish Rawat

‘I have to swim across the ocean of elections… I am in turmoil,’ says the Congressman ahead of state polls.

There seems to be a whiff of rebellion in the Congress’ Uttarakhand unit.

None other than the party’s trusted trouble-shooter Harish Rawat has tweeted his discomfiture with the Congress just ahead of the crucial state elections.

In what appeared to be a very public takedown of the Gandhis, Rawat on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his party organisation and said he feels “it is time to rest”.

In Hindi, his tweet read: “Isn’t it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections.”

“People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet. I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within says it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest,” he said.

The Congress, keen to return to power in the hilly state early next year, can’t afford to lose Rawat who is seen as close to the Gandhis.

Yet, he appeared to accuse the party leadership of abandoning him. He also sought guidance from god.

“Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva), will show me the way,” the Congressman tweeted.