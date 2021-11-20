Only those who are weak are exploited: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

If we look at history, it is seen that when someone stumbled and got confused, he or she came to India to find a way, said the RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a rousing call to make India a “vishwa guru” (world leader), by moving forward together in an organised manner to be powerful in the present ‘Kalyug’ era as the weak tends to be always exploited.

Bhagwat said on Friday that the Indian society is diverse and has many gods and goddesses, but everyone has to be taken forward together, a process which is going on for centuries. The teachings of the Hindu religion need to be taken to the world, without trying to convert anyone, he stressed.

Bhagwat made these remarks while addressing the concluding function of a three-day ‘Ghosh Shivir’ (musical bands camp) in Madku Dweep in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district. Madku Dweep, located around 90 kilometres from Raipur, is an island on the Shivnath river and is popular for its natural beauty and ancient temples.

In his talk to the gathering that included people from nearby villages, Bhagwat said: “Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organised manner. A person alone cannot be strong. In Kalyug, organisation is considered as power. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone.”

Pointing out that there is diversity in our society, he added that it does not matter that there are many gods and goddesses. “Everyone has to be taken forward together, which has been going on for centuries. We don’t need to change anyone and we will not let our people change,” Bhagwat reiterated.

Bhagwat said that the Hindu religion “needs to be given to the world” and, without trying to convert, “we have to teach a way which is not worship, but a way of living”.

Hailing the presentation of musical bands in the event, Bhagwat said, “You have seen in this Ghosh Shivir, everyone was playing different instruments. What kept them united was their tune. There are different languages, provinces (in the country) but the tune at our core is the same,” he said.

“Truth always wins. Lies never win. The religion of our country is truth and truth is religion. People of India are considered special in the world because, in ancient times, our saints attained truth. If we look at history, it is seen that when someone (country) stumbled and got confused, he or she came to India to find a way,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said the ancestors toured the world, spread knowledge and concepts like Ayurveda, without trying to change anyone’s identity, all the while considering the entire world as one family.

“Even China does not hesitate say that India influenced its culture 2,000 years ago,” the RSS chief said, adding the Indians are “descendants of the saints who knew the truth.”

(With inputs from Agencies)