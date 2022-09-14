Hindi Diwas: History, significance and why there is a protest in Karnataka

PM Modi said, “Hindi has brought special honour to India all over the world. Its simplicity, spontaneity and sensitivity always attracts. On Hindi Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those people who have contributed tirelessly to make it prosperous and empowered.”

Hindi Diwas is being observed today (September 14). On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others extended greetings to all.

It was on September 14, 1949 when the Constitution-makers of India decided to accord the status of official language of the Union to Hindi.

To commemorate the historic occasion, Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.

On the occasion, the Union government presents the Rajbhasha Kirti, Rajbhasha Gaurav and other awards to ministries, departments, and undertakings that have done excellent work in the Official Language.

Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “Hindi has brought special honour to India all over the world. Its simplicity, spontaneity and sensitivity always attracts. On Hindi Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those people who have contributed tirelessly in making it prosperous and empowered.”

हिन्दी ने विश्वभर में भारत को एक विशिष्ट सम्मान दिलाया है। इसकी सरलता, सहजता और संवेदनशीलता हमेशा आकर्षित करती है। हिन्दी दिवस पर मैं उन सभी लोगों का हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं, जिन्होंने इसे समृद्ध और सशक्त बनाने में अपना अथक योगदान दिया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

“Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi,” Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

“I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy ‘Hindi Divas’ to all,” he added.

Protest in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the JD(S) party is protesting against the celebration of Hindi Diwas in the state.

Earlier, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, urging his government not to celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the taxpayers’ money.

The former Chief Minister said that forcefully celebrating Hindi Diwas would amount to “injustice” to the people of Karnataka.

“Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the State government. I urge that for no reason Karnataka government should celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State’s taxpayers’ money,” Kumaraswamy said in his letter.

Noting that thousands of languages and dialects, over 560 princely States, and diverse social and cultural practices make India a “great union”, he said, “In such a land, celebrating one particular language is injustice…”