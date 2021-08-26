Here’s how to check SIM cards registered under your Aadhaar ID

Have you switched to a new mobile number, but have an old one registered on your Aadhaar card? Or suspect your Aadhaar ID is being misused for unscrupulous purposes?
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has a solution for your problem. Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), the new website launched by the DoT allows users to check all phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number and update new ones.
“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularizing their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form lies with the service providers,” TAFCOP said on its website.
Users can also delete unknown phone numbers linked to their profiles or those which are no longer in use.
The service currently, however, has been initiated on a pilot basis in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday batted for the website, calling it a “very useful service”.
“Very useful service launched by @TRAI/DOT! Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them,” he tweeted.
If this has piqued your interest, here’s how to go about it:
- Log in to https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/
- Punch in your (Aadhaar registered) cell phone number and request for One-Time Password (OTP)
- You will receive a six-digit OTP on your phone. Enter the OTP on the website and click on the ‘validate’ option
- It will divert you to the next page where you will see all the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar number
- If you see numbers that don’t belong to you, put a tick next to it and click on ‘report’
- You can also add additional numbers in the same step. However, a user can only have nine mobile numbers registered under one Aadhaar card