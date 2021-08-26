Here’s how to check SIM cards registered under your Aadhaar ID

The Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) website, launched by the DoT allows users to check all phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number and update new ones

Have you switched to a new mobile number, but have an old one registered on your Aadhaar card? Or suspect your Aadhaar ID is being misused for unscrupulous purposes?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has a solution for your problem. Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), the new website launched by the DoT allows users to check all phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar number and update new ones.

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularizing their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form lies with the service providers,” TAFCOP said on its website.

Advertisement

Users can also delete unknown phone numbers linked to their profiles or those which are no longer in use.

The service currently, however, has been initiated on a pilot basis in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday batted for the website, calling it a “very useful service”.

“Very useful service launched by @TRAI/DOT! Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them,” he tweeted.

If this has piqued your interest, here’s how to go about it: