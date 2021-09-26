‘He is no spring chicken but’ – Manjrekar picks his top choices for RCB captaincy

Who should lead RCB once Virat Kohli quits? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has some ideas

Kohli is set to quit as captain of RCB at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Kohli, who will also step down from captaincy of the Indian team in T20Is after the ICC T20 World Cup, will continue to play for RCB in the IPL.

However, his decision means RCB will now have to appoint a new captain. Veteran South African batsman AB de Villiers is being touted as one of the favourites. The 37-year-old has represented RCB for a decade and has established himself as a firm fan favourite.

However, according to former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, De Villiers may not be the right choice to lead RCB because of his age.

“How many years are you going to get out of AB as captain and player? So I would like to have someone that has at least three years to offer,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar suggested three names for the role, saying RCB could scout their next captain from another franchise in the IPL auction. According to him, West Indies star Kieron Pollard could be the right choice.

“I know Pollard is no spring chicken but he is one guy that I feel has the leadership qualities. You should always spot a person from a team that has established leaders. So I pick Pollard as a contender,” Manjrekar said. “Suryakumar Yadav could be one from the auction and David Warner is another guy,” he added off his remaining two choices for the role.