Hate speech at Haridwar: Hindus urged to seek weapons & wage war on Muslims

The Haridwar meet, which was titled, “Islamic Jihad and our responsibilities” and based on the premise that a Muslim would become PM of India in 2029, was organised by controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand

A Haridwar meet held by controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand declared a “war against Muslims” and asked “Hindus to take up weapons” to ensure a Muslim did not become the Prime Minister in 2029. Another speaker at the meet, which was titled, “Islamic Jihad and our responsibilities”, was reportedly upset with ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying that minorities had the first right over resources. Hence, he wished that he had a revolver in his hand, and had turned into Nathuram and “emptied all six bullets into Manmohan Singh.”

This closed-door event, which was held from December 17 to 19, was attended by ex-Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who also presented Narsinghanand a copy of the Constitution, in saffron colour. Narsinghanand, as head of a temple in Ghaziabad, had been charged before of targeting Muslims and inciting communal tension.

Later, Upadhyay defended himself to a national newspaper claiming that he had been on stage at the event on one day for around 30 minutes and talked about the Constitution and that he was not responsible for what people had said before or after him.

According to newspaper reports, Narsinghanand revealed that the theme of this “Dharam Sansad” was that in 2029 the Prime Minister of India will most likely be a Muslim. This was not a baseless thought, he said, and people who understand demographic change would understand what he was saying. The Muslim population was increasing by leaps and bounds and “our population decreasing” and this would lead to only Muslims being seen on the roads in seven-eight years, said Narsinghanand.

In his rationale, a Muslim would become PM in 2029 considering the history of Islam. Moreover, in the next 20 years, 50 per cent of the Hindus are bound to convert and 40 per cent of the Hindus will be killed.

Further, according to his calculations, only 10 per cent of the Hindus will remain, who again will be living somewhere in America, Canada, Landon and Europe or UN refugee camps in India. He felt that there will be no mutts, no temples and all “our mothers and sisters will be raped and sold in the market”.

To fight the “most powerful Islamic jihad”, he urged Hindus not to limit themselves with an economic boycott or mere swords. The battle will be won not merely with swords but by better weapons. Only better weapons can save you, he said, raising slogans of “Shashtramev jayate (let weapons win)”, according to newspaper reports.

While Sagar Sindhuraj Maharaj from Roorkee suggested that people should always keep swords and canes in their home so that if someone comes, he cannot leave alive, Anand Swaroop Maharaj of Sambhavi Dhaam hinted that there would be attacks on people and hotels in Haridwar that celebrated Christmas and Eid. Celebrating such festivals were “unconstitutional” in a place of religious significance for Hindus like Haridwar, he pointed out and warned that hotel owners who celebrate Christmas and Eid should protect their windows and their properties.

Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Swami Prabodhanand Giri went a step further and asked people to get ready to kill or get killed since there was no other option. He asked the police, politicians, army and every Hindu to take up weapons to participate in this ‘cleaning campaign’ just like in Myanmar.

Annapurna Maa, the Mahamandleshwar of Niranjani Akhada did not mind being defamed like Godse. She was willing to take up weapons if she felt there was a threat to Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. She would wield a knife or sword if she could but if she had nothing then she would “tear apart” using her claws like that of a lioness. She asked the crowd to promise that there will not be a Muslim PM in 2029.

Meanwhile, Narsinghanand told the media that controversies were created when Hindus spoke up or demanded their rights. People who spoke at the Dharam Sansad were free to speak their mind since freedom of speech is for everyone, not only anti-Hindus, he said.