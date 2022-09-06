Hasina meets Modi; trade, river-water sharing, food security on cards

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said the prime goal of the bilateral talks would be to build a friendly relationship focused on alleviating poverty and boosting economic development

Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday (September 6).

During Hasina’s four-day visit to India, both the countries are expected to ink at least six agreements for cooperation in areas including sharing of river waters, road connectivity, energy, food security and trade.

During her interaction with reporters outside the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hasina said the prime goal of the bilateral talks would be to build a friendly relationship focused on alleviating poverty and boosting economic development.

“Our main focus is to develop our people’s federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That’s our main focus,” the Bangladeshi premier said.

Asserting how India has been a close ally since the Bangladesh Liberation War, Hasina said it is a pleasure for her to visit the country.

“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” she said.

Earlier in the day Hasina paid tribute at Rajghat.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister had visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi soon after her arrival on Monday.

Her visit to India is vital ahead of the general elections in Bangladesh next year. Hasina, who has maintained cordial relations with India since her prime ministership in 2009, is expected to promise investment and trade from India and solve the decades-long water dispute with Bangladesh’s neighbor.

It is also an opportunity for India, Bangladesh’s largest trading partner in South Asia, to take up joint projects with the country, to score over China, which at present is involved in all major infrastructure development schemes in Bangladesh.