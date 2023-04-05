Hanuman Jayanti: Wary Centre urges states, UTs to ensure law and order

The Union Home Ministry’s advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

In anticipation of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre requested all states on Wednesday to guarantee the preservation of law and order, the tranquil observance of the festival, and to supervise any elements that may disrupt communal harmony in society.

Also Read: Bihar riots during Ram Navami: 45 arrested, normalcy restored, say Police

The Union Home Ministry’s (MHA) advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

Ram Navami violence

Advertisement

45 people were arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, the Bihar police headquarters said on Saturday (April 1).

On Friday (March 31), in relation to a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai’s Malvani area, police filed a first information report (FIR) against almost 300 individuals and have apprehended 21 people.

Also Read: Ram Navami procession clash in Mumbai: 21 held, 300 booked

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

The Ram Navami festivities this year were marred by a tragedy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where 36 devotees died after falling into a well at a temple.

The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) April 5, 2023

“The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” the Home Minister’s Office (MHA) tweeted.

Also Read: Ram Navami celebrations marred by death of 11 devotees in MP, clashes in Maharashtra

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6 (Thursday).