HAL to open office in Malaysia for business operations in Southeast Asia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday (August 18) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades. It will reinforce commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia,” the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia in October 2021 for the supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

“The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF,” HAL said.

Further, being one of the largest producer of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future, the company said.

“Considering the above factors, HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire Southeast Asia. The office will also contribute in increasing serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region,” the PSU added.

The MoU was signed by Ravi K, GM, LCA, HAL and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia.

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, BN Reddy, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju, and others were present on the occasion.