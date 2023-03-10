H3N2 in India: Two deaths reported in Karnataka, Haryana

The district health officer (DHO) of Hassan said that Hire Gowda died due to the H3N2 virus on March 1. Meanwhile, one more person has died of the virus in Haryana as well, said Union health ministry sources

A 82-year-old octogenarian became the first victim of the H3N2 virus in Karnataka, a health department official confirmed on Friday (March 10). Meanwhile, one more person has died of the virus in Haryana as well, said Union health ministry sources, according to media reports.

The district health officer (DHO) of Hassan said that Hire Gowda died due to the virus on March 1. “It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1,” the DHO told PTI. He also said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well.

The health department official further said the patient was admitted to hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1. The sample, sent for test, confirmed he was infected by the virus on March 6.

Also read: Influenza A subtype H3N2: Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts

Advertisement

There are reportedly around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus that have been reported in India, said media reports. Flu cases have been rising in the country over the past few months caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the ‘Hongkong flu’. The symptoms of this flu are persistent cough, fever, chills, breathlessness and wheezing.

However, the H3N2 patients have also complained of nausea, sore throat, body-ache and diarrhoea. These symptoms, which seem similar to that of COVID-19, can continue for a week.

Spike in H3N2 virus infections in Karnataka

About five days ago, Karnataka state health minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the officials due to the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infections in the state.

Also read: Influenza cases with Covid-like symptoms surge across India

According to the health minister, the Central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and the department is screening 25 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants.

The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age, he had told reporters after the meeting. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. He said that the spread of the infection can be tackled through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.