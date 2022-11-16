Gujarat Assembly polls: ‘Kidnapped’ AAP candidate returns, withdraws nomination

State AAP president Gopal Italia claimed that Kanchan Jariwala appeared before the office of the Returning Officer on Wednesday under heavy police protection and surrounded by "BJP goons" to withdraw his candidature under the pressure of the ruling party.

The AAP candidate from Surat (East), Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, has withdrawn his nomination for the state Assembly polls after he was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday (November 15) evening.

He arrived at the election office at around 12:20 pm on Wednesday (November 16) to withdraw his nomination.

#WATCH | Gujarat: AAP candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, takes back his nomination after he was allegedly kidnapped last evening pic.twitter.com/E1vqqkveNi — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

State AAP president Gopal Italia claimed that Jariwala appeared before the office of the Returning Officer on Wednesday under heavy police protection and surrounded by “BJP goons” to withdraw his candidature under the pressure of the ruling party.

Watch how police and BJP goons together – dragged our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala to the RO office, forcing him to withdraw his nomination The term ‘free and fair election’ has become a joke! pic.twitter.com/CY32TrUZx8 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022

When media persons questioned Jariwala, he was hurriedly whisked away by the persons surrounding him.

AAP alleges kidnap

The AAP had earlier on Wednesday (November 16) alleged that Jariwala along with his family had been missing since Tuesday.

“BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Sisodia, the BJP is panicking about losing the Gujarat Assembly elections and has therefore kidnapped the AAP candidate.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/PCT4TSeM2H — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 16, 2022

“Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday. He had gone to get his nomination papers scrutinized. The moment he came out of the office after getting his nomination scrutinized, BJP’s goons took him away. Now it is not known where he is,” Sisodia had said.

“This is dangerous. This is the kidnapping of democracy, not just a candidate,” he had added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted about the missing candidate. Kejriwal wrote: “Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?”

Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2022

AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, at a press conference early on Wednesday, accused the BJP of abducting the AAP candidate Jariwala along with his family, and taking him to an undisclosed location.

“First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon,” Chadha had said.

Murder of democracy! Our candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat has been kidnapped by BJP. First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SWpOEjSG59 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022

BJP’s response

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Zanzmera refuted the allegations and said the AAP should instead “take care of its own house.”