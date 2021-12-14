Guests at Karan Johar’s bash being screened after Kareena tests positive

The actor and three others had tested positive after they attended a dinner at Karan Johar's Mumbai home on December 8

Days after film star Kareena Kapoor Khan and three others tested positive for COVID, the health department of the Mumbai municipal corporation started testing all those people who attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s dinner last week where the actor is supposed to have got the infection.

Additionally, the health department is also testing people who came in contact with Kareena in the last few days. In one of the measures, the municipal authorities have decided to sanitise Karan Johar’s building.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and two others had tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended a dinner at Karan Johar’s Mumbai home on December 8. Surprisingly, on December 7, Kareena and Amrita had also attended another party, hosted by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor. Besides Kareena, her sister and actress Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and Masaba Gupta had attended the two parties.

Also read: 4 held for helping India’s first Omicron patient escape with fake RT-PCR report

Advertisement

Designer Seema Khan, who was reportedly coughing at the party, was the first to test COVID positive. Kareena Kapoor’s spokesperson said “one person” at the party “seemed unwell and was coughing”, and “should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner”.

Karan Johar’s dinner party has been in the limelight ever since four attendees tested positive. It is being looked upon as a violation of COVID social distancing norms.

Kareena Kapoor’s spokesperson responded to the criticism. “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as was reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” Kareena’s spokesperson said.

“It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family,” he added.

Municipal authorities said that contact tracing is on and about 15 people have been tested so far. Their results will be known by December 15.