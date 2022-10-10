GST has raised farmers’ woes, not income: BKS announces protest

A farmers’ body has demanded increasing financial assistance under the PM Kisan scheme and removing GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, and announced a massive protest for the same in December in Delhi.

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday said they will rally farmers from across the country in the national capital on December 19 to press for their demands.

Stressing on the stability of farmers, BKS all-India secretary K Sai Reddy said the government needs to ensure that necessary steps must be taken.

“We have decided to hold a massive protest rally – Kisan Garjana Rally – in Delhi on December 19 and demand the central government to remove GST on agriculture inputs. We will also press for our demand that Kisan Samman Rashi should also be increased keeping inflation in mind,” Reddy said at a press conference in Delhi.

He also said several programmes will be held in October and November to inform people about the issues and the rally.

“Agricultural input cost has risen substantially due to 18 per cent GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers. Despite this, farmers do not get the price of crops he deserves. So it has become imperative that this GST should be removed and the Kisan Samman Rashi should be increased in accordance with inflation, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said.

Mishra also demanded that fertiliser subsidy should be given directly into the accounts of farmers.

He said farmers are leaving agriculture and looking for other options because of the neglect by the government and less profit in farming.

So there is a need to take such measures so that they do not leave agriculture and live their lives with dignity. The government talks about farmers and doubling their income, so it should take these steps to ensure farmer welfare, he said.

