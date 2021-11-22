Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp, no casualties reported

The police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and the incident is being probed by the police

A grenade blast occurred outside the Triveni gate of the Army cantonment near Pathankot early on Monday morning, prompting authorities to sound an alert.

The police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and the incident is being probed by the police.

“However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment,” the police said.

Pathankot’s Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said that the CCTV footage of the area would be probed.

On October 6 this year, a drone was spotted near the Jaitpur post in Bamiyal sector of Pathankot district. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at the drone, shooting four to five rounds before the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) disappeared.

In June this year, two explosions had rocked the high-security Air Force Station in Jammu, in which two personnel had sustained minor injuries.

“A drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield is suspected to have dropped the explosive material,” DGP Dilbagh Singh had said, adding that the drone was being operated from a site near the scene of the attack.

Earlier in January 2016, the Indian Air Force’s Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by highly armed terrorists, which had claimed the life of three military personnel.

