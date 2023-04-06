Govt talks a lot about democracy but doesn’t walk the talk: Kharge

Congress president asks why the Modi government is so reluctant to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue; says Centre’s intention is to “get the Budget Session washed out”

The Centre talks a lot about democracy, but does not walk the talk, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a Press meet on Thursday, adding that the government was deliberately causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Addressing a joint press conference of Opposition leaders at the Constitution Club after a “Tiranga March” from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, he said the government’s intention was to “get the Budget Session washed out”. He added that the Opposition condemns this attitude.

“First time in 52 years”

“The Budget of Rs 50 lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes, but they (BJP) always allege that Opposition parties have no interest and they keep disturbing the House,” Kharge said.

“The disturbance was created by the ruling party. Whenever we made a demand, we were not allowed to speak. This has happened for the first time in my public life of 52 years. Never has such a thing happened earlier,” he said.

The Congress chief added, “If this continues, democracy will be finished and we will move towards dictatorship.” He said the issues raised by 18 to 19 Opposition parties was on the Adani matter and how his wealth increased to Rs 12 lakh crore in just two to two and a half years.

“Something is fishy”

“Why are you shying away from a JPC probe even when the BJP will have its say, as it will have majority members…Something is fishy, that is why the government is not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue,” Kharge said.

He said the government did not answer on the Adani issue in Parliament and instead diverted attention by demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks in the UK.

The demand for the JPC probe was made to ensure transparency in the Adani case, as MPs of Opposition parties would have got an opportunity to inspect the documents related to the issue, the Congress chief said.

He also raised the issue of Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha, saying while he was disqualified at “lightning speed,” a BJP MP convicted and given a three-year sentence was not disqualified even after 16 days.

(With agency inputs)