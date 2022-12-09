Govt seeks Parliament nod for addl spending of ₹3.25 lakh-cr this fiscal

The Union government on Friday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over ₹3.25 lakh-crore in the current fiscal.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about ₹4.36 lakh-crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over ₹3.25 lakh-crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over ₹1.10 lakh-crore.

