Govt, judiciary will have to come together to bring down pendency of cases: Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that with nearly 4.90 crore cases pending in various courts, the government and the judiciary will have to come together so that justice is delivered at the fastest possible pace and technology will play a crucial role.

He also lauded the contribution of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as the head of the Supreme Court e-Committee.

“Around 4.90 crore cases are pending. It is a huge number, especially when you think about the so many people unable to get justice. Pendency means delay of justice. Delaying of justice means denial of justice. Justice must be delivered at the fastest possible pace,” he told reporters after a law ministry event in New Delhi.

Role of technology

“The only way to reduce the rate of pendency is by coming together of the government and the judiciary. We will have to come together. Technology will play a very critical role,” he said.

Rijiju pointed out that once a judge is elevated as the CJI, he hands over the charge of the e-committee to some other judge.

When Justice Chandrachud became the CJI, Rijiju had requested him to continue as chairman of the e-committee for continuity as phase-III of the e-courts project was in a crucial stage.

Thanking CJI Chandrachud

The minister said he would like to thank Justice Chandrachud, who heads the e-Committee.

“At an appropriate stage, he can hand over the charge to someone else. He has kindly agreed and continue to lead it (the e-committee),” he said.

The e-committee and the Department of Justice in the law ministry have been working very closely and there is a continuous effort to get things done as soon as possible, he said.

The Department of Justice had on Monday organised an award felicitation ceremony to honour the winners of the e-Courts Project.

(With Agency inputs)