Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets, servers

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China.

The government on Thursday (August 3) imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said exemption from import licensing is provided up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return and product development purposes.

Also read: Import restrictions imposed on certain gold jewellery and articles

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China.

“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers…is Restricted with immediate effect,” it said.

Products under restrictions need licence or permission from the government.