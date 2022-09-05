Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as Kartavyapath

NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital Kartavyapath, official sources said on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

“The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath,” they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.