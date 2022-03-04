Got no help from Indian Embassy: Indian shot in Ukraine

Slamming the government, he said: ‘It doesn’t matter if you send a charter [plane] after death…’

An Indian who sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine on Friday said that he received no support from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

“No support from the Indian Embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them. Every day they say we will do something but no help yet,” Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said.

Slamming the government, he said: “It doesn’t matter if you send a charter [plane] after death…”

Singh said that the incident happened on February 27. “We were three people in a cab on our way to a third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries,” he said.

“God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation,” he added.