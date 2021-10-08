Goodbye govt, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian takes leave

Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian will not continue as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India after he completes his three-year tenure next month, as he wishes to return to academia.

“Serving the nation has been an absolute privilege. I have wonderful support and encouragement,” Subramanian said in a tweet on Friday (October 8). “Each day that I have walked into North Block I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege.”

I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege 🙏and I have wonderful support and encouragement🙏. My statement: @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NW5Y64kxJ6 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) October 8, 2021

KV Subramanian had taken charge as the CEA on December 7, 2018, almost five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had quit the post.

Subramanian has an MBA and PhD in Financial Economics from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, which he did under the supervision of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. He also studied electrical engineering in IIT Kanpur and is an alumnus of IIM, Calcutta.

He has been part of the expert committees for Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has worked with JPMorgan Chase, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

Subramanian praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspiring leader.

“I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,” Subramanian said.

“His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens.”

Subramanian also expressed his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her feedback and support.

“In the periodic meetings at North Block, Madam’s sense of humour and easy manner play a critical role in enabling a healthy debate that is so essential amidst epochal change,” he said.