Golden Tweets of 2021: Pat Cummins, Kohli and Modi’s posts got Twitter humming

The most liked tweet this year was Virat Kohli's post announcing the birth of his daughter.

The most ‘Retweeted Tweet of the Year’ was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet about his donation to COVID relief efforts in India, while the most liked tweet was Virat Kohli’s announcing the birth of his daughter, according to Twitter’s ‘#OnlyOnTwitter: Golden Tweets of 2021’ report which analysed the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15, 2021.

The report noted that the most used hashtags on the platform this year were #Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master (movie), #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance (song by South Korean boy band BTS).

“As the second Covid-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who made a donation towards Covid relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021,” Twitter said.

Advertisement

When Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, welcomed their first child this year, his tweet announcing his daughter’s arrival got 538,200 likes on the social networking platform.

Last year, Kohli’s tweet announcing Sharma’s pregnancy was the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.

A tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID vaccine was the ‘Most Retweeted Tweet in Government’ this year.

The PM’s tweet congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba emerged as the ‘Most Liked Tweet in Government’ this year (298,000 likes).

emojis that sum up 2021 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dnWzTYXMyY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

#Covid19, not surprisingly, was the most tweeted hashtag in the current affairs category this year, while Taliban’s takeover of #Afghanistan also kept Indians tweeting.

Ratan Tata’s “Welcome back, Air India” tweet with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes became the ‘Most Retweeted Tweet in business’, and also the Most Liked this year. It has been retweeted 82,900 times and got 404,000 Likes.

Kohli’s appreciation tweet for MS Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL was the most retweeted in sports this year.