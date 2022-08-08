Gold Rush at CWG: Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu grab maiden medals

Nikhat, punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance while Panghal, who had failed to get the medal at the 2018 games, redeemed himself by clinching the title with a 5-0 win over Kiaran MacDonald

Boxer Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet while Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold winning show, in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7).

Nikhat, dominated over Northern Ireland’s Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

Panghal, who had failed to get the medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, redeemed himself by clinching the title with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Kiaran MacDonald.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), who made her CWG debut, too won a gold, taking the boxing gold tally to three on Sunday.

But Sagar Ahlawat had to be content with a silver medal as he lost by a unanimous 0-5 verdict against England’s Delicious Orie in the men’s over 92kg (super heavy weight) category, in what was the final bout of the Games.

Sagar started positively in the first round but Orie completely dominated the next two as the Indian started to tire out.

The Englishman took full advantage of that and landed big punches, hooks and jabs on Sagar, who started to bleed in the last round after getting a cut over his left eye. The India pugilists will return with seven medals – three gold, one silver and three bronze – from Birmingham, two less than the previous edition.

Nikhat started off the year by clinching a gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament before going on to become a world champion. The Telangana boxer, who dropped from 52kg to 50kg for the CWG, glided around the ring, landing hooks and tight jabs at will. Her defence was equally impressive.

Such was her dominance that when the nine minutes ended there was no doubt which way the decision would go.

Having lost to a Briton four years ago at the same stage in Gold Coast, the 26-year-old Panghal was at his aggressive best against MacDonald as he clinched the yellow metal with a 5-0 verdict.

The dominating Panghal, who was lightning quick with his jabs, also left MacDonald with a cut above his right eye that needed a few stitches and a stoppage in play as the Indian was on song.

Using his height advantage, MacDonald tried to bounce back in the third round but the Asian Games champion had it easy.

The turning point for Panghal, however, was the semi-final win over Zambia’s Tokyo Olympian Patrick Chinyemba as the Indian bounced back to win the bout.

“It was the toughest round and was the turning point. I lost the first round and gave it all to produce the win and there was no looking back,” Panghal said.

