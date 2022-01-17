Goa polls: Sena wants all non-BJP parties to support Parikkar’s son

The Shiv Sena leader spelt out how to give a ‘true tribute to ManoharBhai!’

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on Monday put his weight behind late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar if he contests next month’s Goa election.

“If Utpal Parrikar contests (as an) Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward Party should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!” Raut put out on Twitter.

Utpal is upset over hints that the BJP is planning to field former minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate from Panaji, the seat held by former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for 25 years. Utpal is considering contesting as an Independent if that happens, a report in NDTV said.

“The kind of politics that is happening in Goa, I cannot tolerate it. It is not acceptable to me. Are they suggesting that only winnability is the criteria (and that) integrity doesn’t matter? Character doesn’t matter? And you are going to give the ticket to a person who has criminal antecedents and we have to sit home quietly?” Utpal had told reporters last week. “This is not only about Panaji. What is happening in Goa politics is not acceptable. It has to change. Which is what I am trying,” he added.

Utpal’s outburst was in reaction to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who had said “Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. But nobody gets a ticket in the BJP just because they are the son of Manohar Parrikar or some leader. If they have worked, they are considered. I cannot take a decision regarding this. Only our parliamentary board can take this decision”.

During the Panaji byelection following Parrikar’s demise, BJP had denied Utpal the ticket at the last minute. Monserrate got elected on a Congress ticket, and then joined the BJP in 2019.